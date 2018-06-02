Scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in north China's Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)