Scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in north China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/2 0:09:49

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the scenery of Laoniuwan National Geopark at sunrise in Qingshuihe County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
