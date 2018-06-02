Five-day garden festival opened in Dublin, Ireland

School children take a class on how to fleece sheep in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 31, 2018. A five-day garden festival opened in Phoenix Park of Dublin on Thursday, bringing extra fun for the local children on the eve of International Children's Day.(Xinhua/Zhang Qi)

A girl rests on a hammock in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 31, 2018. A five-day garden festival opened in Phoenix Park of Dublin on Thursday, bringing extra fun for the local children on the eve of International Children's Day.(Xinhua/Zhang Qi)

A family is seen on a lawn in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 31, 2018. A five-day garden festival opened in Phoenix Park of Dublin on Thursday, bringing extra fun for the local children on the eve of International Children's Day.(Xinhua/Zhang Qi)