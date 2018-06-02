Ancient visitors

Pictured is a marble statue on display as part of the ongoing special exhibition of cultural relics unearthed in Pompeii at Chinese Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Friday. More than 100 works of art from four prestigious institutes including the Italian Naples National Archaeological Museum and Museum of Roman Civilization, present a look into the once prosperous Italian city of Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, killing many in the city. Photo: VCG