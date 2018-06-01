J-11B fighter jets fly through valley

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through a valley during a flight training exercise in early May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Xiaofeng and Liu Shurui)

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through a valley during a flight training exercise in early May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Xiaofeng and Liu Shurui)

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies over farmland during a flight training exercise in early May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Xiaofeng and Liu Shurui)

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies over an undisclosed sea area at an extremely-low altitude during a flight training exercise in early May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Xiaofeng and Liu Shurui)

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies over an undisclosed sea area at an extremely-low altitude during a flight training exercise in early May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Xiaofeng and Liu Shurui)