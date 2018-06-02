12 reach Pitch@Palace final

The semifinal of Pitch@Palace China was held in Beijing on Wednesday, where 12 entrepreneurs advanced to the final after seven hours of competition, domestic news site china.com reported on Wednesday.



The 42 entrepreneurs, chosen from more than 20,000 across the country, attended the semifinals. They mainly come from emerging sectors including artificial intelligence, e-health and Internet of Things (IoT).



British Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, attended the semifinal and said that he wanted everyone there to be successful, but only the top 12 could be chosen.



In less than three years, Pitch@Palace has supported the development of more than 300 entrepreneurs, and has created over 3,000 valuable connections. Total economic activity is over $381.85 million and highlighted by acquisitions by Apple, Twitter and other international companies.



