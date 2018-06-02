Chinese mainland, Hong Kong to enhance anti-graft cooperation

Yang Xiaodu (R), deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and head of China's National Supervisory Commission, meets with Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Commissioner Simon Peh Yun-lu in Beijing, China, June 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

A senior discipline official on Friday expressed hope to promote cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong in fighting corruption, to jointly safeguard fairness and justice.Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and head of the national supervisory commission, expressed the hope during a meeting with Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Commissioner Simon Peh Yun-lu.Calling the accomplishment of mainland's anti-corruption fight exciting and inspiring, Peh said the ICAC is ready to join hands with mainland to combat corruption.