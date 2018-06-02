Chinese envoy explains China's stance on Palestine issue

China's permanent representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu on Friday explained Beijing's stance on a Kuwaiti-drafted Security Council resolution on the protection of the Palestinians.



China voted in favor of the Kuwaiti draft, which reflected the actual situation on the ground, would help protect Palestinian civilians, and would help defuse tensions, he said after the vote.



The Kuwaiti draft won the support of 10 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, but was vetoed by the United States, a permanent member of the council.



Ma said China is concerned about the recent violent clashes in Gaza that have led to many casualties. China is opposed to any violence against civilians and calls on Israel and Palestine, particularly Israel, to exercise restraint and work toward de-escalation, he said.



The question of Palestine is at the core of the Middle East issue, he said.



After 70 years, the people of Palestine are still being treated unfairly, and the injustice must end. The Security Council and the international community must take quick action, in response to the legitimate calls of the Palestinians and Arabs as a whole, to promote peace and encourage the resumption of talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis toward the goal of a two-state solution, he added.



China is committed to promoting the Middle East peace process and will continue to work with all parties concerned to achieve peace in the Middle East, he said.

