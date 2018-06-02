Bomb attack kills Afghan archeologist, injures 3 in Kabul

An Afghan archeologist was killed and three people wounded in a bomb attack on the outskirts of Kabul on Saturday, reported local media Tolo News TV.



The blast occurred at around 07:00 a.m. local time in a main road in Binni Hisar area, eastern Kabul, after a roadside bomb struck a vehicle of the Ministry of Information and Culture, according to the report.



A three-member group of Afghan archeologists was travelling to eastern Logar province to visit an archeological site in the province, south of Kabul, before the attack, the report said.



A total of four people were hit by the explosion, one archeologist died on the spot and two archeologists and the driver were wounded, the report added.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.



The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.



On May 30, 10 militants of Islamic State and one police officer were killed and five policemen wounded after the militants attacked the Afghan Interior Ministry building in northern Kabul.

