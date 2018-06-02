'Understanding China' book series makes US debut at New York book expo

Hu Kaimin, deputy chief editor of China's Foreign Languages Press (FLP), delivers a speech during a book promotion event at the BookExpo America in New York, the United States, June 1, 2018. Understanding China, a book series depicting the country's historic changes in recent decades to international readers, made its debut in the United States at the BookExpo America here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Understanding China, a book series depicting the country's historic changes in recent decades to international readers, made its debut in the United States at the BookExpo America here on Friday.The 22 books, each focusing on an area of today's China, present a multi-dimensional interpretation of the changes, Zheng Bijian, president of China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy (CIIDS) and head of the editorial board of the books said in a message to the launching ceremony.Zheng, a leading Chinese thinker and strategist, is one of the authors of the collection which also include Wang Meng, a veteran Chinese writer and Bai Chunli, a top Chinese scientist.The books, the first of its kind published by China's Foreign Languages Press (FLP), was jointly planned and complied by the China International Publishing Group and the CIIDS.The series will help American readers better understand what made today's China and where the country is heading in the future, FLP's deputy chief editor Hu Kaimin said.Dawn Nakagawa, executive vice president of the Berggruen Institute, a think-tank, expressed her willingness to cooperate with Chinese partners and help make the series a global success.At the end of the ceremony, Nakagawa, on behalf of her organization, signed a letter of intent with the Chinese side on publishing "Understanding China" series in a way that better caters to an international audience.The BookExpo, one of the largest in North America, runs from Wednesday to Friday and attracted about 400 US and international exhibitors.