Sisi sworn in as Egypt's President for second term

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in on Saturday as the President of Egypt for a second term until 2022, state-run Nile TV reported.



In a large ceremony held in the parliament, Sisi took the oath as president with the words: "I swear by God to protect the republican system, to respect the constitution and the law, to safeguard the people's interests, and to preserve the independence of the nation and the unity of lands."