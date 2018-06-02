Chinese acrobats win title in int'l circus festival in Ukraine

Members of an acrobatic troupe from central China's Hunan Province perform during the 3rd Kiev International Youth Festival of Circus Art in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 1, 2018. The acrobatic troupe from China's Hunan Acrobatics Art Theater (HAAT) beat more than 30 participants from 12 countries at the 3rd Kiev International Youth Festival of Circus Art "Golden Kashtan," held at the National Circus of Ukraine (NCU). (Xinhua/Sergey)
A member of an acrobatic troupe from central China's Hunan Province shows the first prize "Golden Kashtan," of the 3rd Kiev International Youth Festival of Circus Art in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 1, 2018. The acrobatic troupe from China's Hunan Acrobatics Art Theater (HAAT) beat more than 30 participants from 12 countries at the 3rd Kiev International Youth Festival of Circus Art "Golden Kashtan," held at the National Circus of Ukraine (NCU). (Xinhua/Sergey)
