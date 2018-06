First China-Europe CR Express cargo train from Shijiazhuang to Minsk departs

Photo taken on June 2, 2018 shows a China Railway (CR) Express cargo train leaving for Minsk from Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The first China-Europe CR Express cargo train from Shijiazhuang to Minsk left on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Peiran)

