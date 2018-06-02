Iran's fighter jet crashes in central Isfahan, pilots survive

Iranian Army's F-7 fighter jet crashed in the country's central province of Isfahan on Saturday afternoon, state IRIB TV reported.



The crash site lies 20 km from Hassanabad city in the desert area, the report said, adding that the two pilots aboard ejected from the jet at the last moment.



Local media said the pilots are safe and sound and were transferred to Isfahan city, the province's capital that bears the same name.



There is no report about the cause of the incident.



On Tuesday, two people were killed and one injured as a training military plane crashed in the Imam Khomeini Airport in the capital Tehran.

