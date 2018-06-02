Territorial integrity China' s core interest: Chinese military official

Territorial integrity is China's core interest and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, a senior Chinese military official said here Saturday.



Responding to the remarks regarding the Taiwan issue made by US Secretary of Defense James Mattis at a discussion session of the ongoing 17th Shangari-la Dialogue, He Lei, vice president of the Academy of Military Science of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the head of the Chinese delegation to the dialogue, reiterated that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents China.



The Chinese government and the Chinese people resolutely oppose US arms sales to Taiwan as well as any official contact with Taiwan and upgrading ties with Taiwan in any way, he said.



The Chinese government and the Chinese people firmly oppose all the actions that undermine the one-China policy and the principles of the three China-US joint communiques as well as the Taiwan Relations Act and the Taiwan Travel Act, He noted.



The Chinese government and the Chinese people will never allow any person, any organization and any political party to separate any piece of Chinese territory from China at any time and in any form, the head of the Chinese delegation said.



The Chinese People's Liberation Army has the determination, confidence and ability to safeguard the security of China's sovereignty, unity and development interest, he said.

