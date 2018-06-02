Air show seen ahead of Sisi's swearing-in ceremony in Cairo, Egypt

An air show is seen ahead of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's swearing-in ceremony in Cairo, Egypt on June 2, 2018. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in on Saturday as the President of Egypt for a second term until 2022, state-run Nile TV reported. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

