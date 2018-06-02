Italian Republic Day marked in Rome

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R) and Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati attend the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad perform during the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria)

Italian Army troops march during the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria)

An Italian Army parachutist performs during the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria)

Photo taken on June 2, 2018 shows a view of trail smoke left by the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad during the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Elisa Lingria)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C) holds hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) and Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta attend the ceremony marking the Republic Day in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria)

