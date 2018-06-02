Woman killed in suspected IS attack in eastern Libya

Militants suspected of Islamic State (IS) attacked a security checkpoint south of the eastern Libyan city of Ajdabiya on Saturday, killing a woman and injuring five others, according to local sources.



"Militants on Saturday morning attacked the security checkpoint Al-Gannan south of the city of Ajdabiya and clashed with the security and the police force stationed near the site," the source told Xinhua, on condition of anonymity for security reasons.



"The attack claimed the life of a woman who passed through with her family at the site, while five of her family were injured during the treacherous attack," the source said.



The source added that the militants were "likely to belong to IS," as they recently moved near the area, and the way was similar to the IS attack.

