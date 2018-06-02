Vice premier calls for more efforts on taxation system reform

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed the need for taxation reform and to manage tax collection.



Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on taxation systems in Beijing on Friday.



Han called for firm and orderly progress in the implementation of the reform measures.



China will reform national and local taxation systems by integrating their offices at and below the provincial level.



Reform measures must be goal-oriented and problem-based given the schedule is tight, the vice premier said.



Misconduct must be seriously dealt with.



He also encouraged various tax departments to work hard to guarantee a stable increase of tax revenue and ensure the country's taxation security.

