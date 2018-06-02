Chinese museum to hold science exhibition tour in Cambodia

A Chinese museum will hold a science exhibition tour in Cambodia in October, according to an agreement signed Saturday.



China Science and Technology Museum (CSTM) signed a cooperation agreement with the Union of Youths Federations of Cambodia, Phnom Penh (UYFC-PP) Saturday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, announcing that the museum would hold an exhibition tour in Cambodia.



Themed "Experiencing Science, Enlightening Innovation", the exhibition tour is scheduled to begin in October and will last untill October 2021.



The museum will provide more than 60 high-tech items covering fields of basic science, life sciences and information technology during the tour.



"I hope Cambodian visitors can gain knowledge and have fun through the science exhibition," said Yin Hao, curator of CSTM.

