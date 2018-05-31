A talk with Irish Ambassador

The Irish Ambassador to China Photo: Li Hao/GT





As the soon-to-be only English-speaking country in the European Union (EU), Ireland is embracing more and more opportunities from the Chinese market and vice versa. In the trend of globalization, the two countries enjoy increasing connectivity in trade and culture and contribute to the interaction between the East and the West.



The Global Times (GT) talks with the Irish Ambassador to China Eoin O'Leary (O'Leary) who shares with us his views on how to shorten the road between Ireland and China.

GT: Tourism Ireland expects that by 2025 the number of Chinese tourists to Ireland will exceed 175,000, more than double that of 2017. What are the biggest challenges?



O'Leary: Tourism Ireland is an all-Ireland body, which is one of the real positive developments of our peace process. Last year, we had about 70,000 Chinese visitors to Ireland and only 14,000 of them had Irish visas. Most people came through Britain. Therefore, they had obtained a British-Irish Visa, which also allows them to visit Ireland.



The first challenge we face is making people aware of Ireland. China is very far from Ireland and most Chinese know very little about it. Therefore, we have invested quite heavily in tourism missions, social media both here at the Embassy and in Tourism Ireland, as well as a tourist-focused website in the Chinese language. We are now getting far greater coverage. For example, in 2012, we had the visit to Ireland of the then-Vice President Xi Jinping and our popular dance production Riverdance comes to China every year. Gao Xiaosong did five programs about Ireland last year via webcast and podcast, drawing over 200 million viewers and listeners, which is a tremendous achievement.



The issue of access has been addressed this year, and we now have direct flights from Hong Kong and Beijing to Dublin commencing in June - Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong and Hainan Airlines from Beijing.



We are expecting that the direct flights will be game changers.



Another challenge is to make sure our visa system can cater to the increase in Chinese visitors.



Over the last few years, we have improved our visa service. Visa applications can now be completed online and last year, we extended our coverage across China from 12 to 15 Visa Applications Centres. A British-Irish Visa Scheme (BIVS) has also been established, which involves the mutual recognition by Ireland and the United Kingdom of each other's short-term single- and multiple-entry visas.



Under the BIVS Scheme, if you have an Irish visit visa which has 'BIVS' written on it, you will be able to enter the United Kingdom after you have first visited Ireland. Or if you have a British visit visa which has 'BIVS' written on it, you will be able to enter Ireland after you have visited the United Kingdom.



We now have up to five-year multiple-entry business visas and up to three-year multiple-entry tourist and visit family and friend visas. We are sure that when people come to Ireland, they will want to come back.

GT: Some believe that the US-China trade war could provide opportunities for Irish pig farmers and fruit producers looking to expand into the Chinese market. What is your view?



O'Leary: The first thing I would say is that the trade war is bad for everybody because trade wars affect world trade. Ireland believes in an open and fair multi-national trading environment and we think that World Trade Organization (WTO) and bilateral trade deals should be pushed forward.



We don't see a trade war as an opportunity, but where we see the opportunity is the enormous Chinese market. It is 1.4 billion consumers, more and more of whom are becoming middle class. And in the agricultural area, we have seen an increase in the demand for protein and dairy products, particularly infant formula, and Ireland is in a position to produce and provide the best and the safest foods on the planet.

GT: Apart from food and technology - the two major imported products from Ireland to China - what are the other products that would come to the top in the future bilateral trade?



O'Leary: In bilateral trade, we would see both food and technology expanding. We also see expansion in pharmaceuticals. But beyond that, we would see people-to-people links improving.



People are always talking about direct flights bringing Chinese people to Ireland, but we hope that there will also be a lot more Irish people coming to China such as tourists, businesspeople and students. We currently have over 3,500 Chinese students studying in Ireland, and we would like that number to increase.

GT: The 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Ireland is in 2019. What are the priorities for the Irish Embassy in Beijing?



O'Leary: The first priority is to commemorate it. We are talking to the Chinese side about a number of high-level engagements that will hopefully bring forward a number of meetings and exchanges. The second is to publicize it. For the 30th anniversary, we had an academic publication China and Irish I, and that will be produced again for the 40th anniversary, named China and Irish II, which is a collection of articles of Ireland and China's engagement over the last 40 years.



Last, we would like to put together a cultural program both in Ireland and China focused on Irish and Chinese music, poetry and literature.

GT: When talking about Ireland, what do you want the Chinese people to know?



O'Leary: First of all, they need to realize that Ireland is an independent country. In the 15th and 16th century, Irish scholars and religious groups preserved the European cultural heritage during the dark ages, and monks were writing down great classical works at their monasteries. That is something that we would like people to appreciate. That cultural heritage continues into the modern age.



We have per capita the highest numbers of Noble Prize Winners in literature. Ireland is also a very "green country." In terms of our economic development, every cloud has a silver lining, which is that our natural habitats have not suffered from the depredations of other environments in Europe where you had smelters and steel and coal. So, at that level, the natural attraction of the environment is wonderful. On top of that, we have a young population and a culture of crafts, entertainment and pubs, so it's a wonderful tourism product, and I'd encourage all Chinese people to visit at least once.