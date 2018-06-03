Argentina: Embassy celebrates national day

Argentine Ambassador to China (middle) and Assistant Foreign Minister give toasts at the event.Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Argentine Embassy in Beijing celebrated its national day on May 25, drawing the participation of hundreds of guests to enjoy the special occasion. Like previous years, Argentinian music and dance were performed, and beef and wine were presented to the audience. At the event, the Argentine Ambassador to China Diego Ramiro Guelar gave a welcome speech. "In this globalized world, the good thing about national day is that it is no longer a festive day of a country but a day when all of us celebrate our friendships," the ambassador said. The Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun also attended the event.