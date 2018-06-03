Cuba: Book launch ceremony held

Cuban Ambassador to China (left), the book's translator (middle) and the head of People's Daily Press at the event. Photo: Wang Shan/GT

The Cuban Embassy in Beijing organized a launch ceremony of the Chinese edition of the novel Cecilia Valdés o la Loma del Angel by the Cuban writer Cirilo Villaverde (1812-94) on May 29. The first version of the novel Cecilia Valdés o la Loma del Angel was published in Havana in 1839. It is widely regarded as the best Cuban novel of the 19th century. The book is published by People's Daily Press and China Intercontinental Press. The head of the People's Daily Press Dong Wei, the book's translator Zhao Dengming and the Cuban Ambassador to China Miguel Angel Ramirez Ramos attended the event.