Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I have spent more than 40,000 yuan ($6,248) on her in two years."So said a man surnamed Tian, who knew a female anchor surnamed Wang in 2014. He spent money on buying virtual gifts for her and wanted to date her. But Wang was married and refused his love many times. Tian thought she was cheating and wanted revenge. He found out where she lived by following her home. In July 2016, he broke into Wang's home with a knife in hand. He confessed that he wanted to kill Wang, but her husband was home and fought with him. He injured Wang's husband on the head and shoulder, and was subdued by Wang and her husband. Tian was sentenced to jail for five years and six months recently by Changping district court for the crime of intentional homicide. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)