Advice for expats in China

Coming to China must have been hard. After having settled in China, the second phase of integration is creating relationships with the native Chinese.



Now, you are operating in a new cultural context, and things do not work the same as they did back home.



While Chinese are generally hospitable and known for their humility, there are still some things that can rub them the wrong way when it comes to foreigners in China.



Here are a few tips on how to make your life in China easier and to gain some Chinese friends.



1. Do not leave your dirty dishes on the canteen table



In most cases, you have to carry your tray back to a certain point and hand it over to a staff member.



No one runs after you to do this, and your Chinese friend or your neighbor at the dining table might end up having to take your tray back for you once you leave, and this looks bad in the eyes of your Chinese friends.



2. Offer to pay the tab



In China, it is a very common habit to have Chinese friends offer to pay everyone's tab. Do not look at this as a way to save money. Find time and send back an equivalent of your bill to the one who offered to pay for you.



Also, sometimes people fight to determine who to pays the tab. Do not be quiet when people are battling on who will to pay. Show interest and keep a smile on your face.



3. Learn Chinese and don't stress over mistakes



This will not only help you interact with your Chinese peers but also helps you a lot when you travel within China's cities.



It does not look good to not know how to use Chinese to get around the city after six months of living in China. No one will hate you for making errors while speaking Chinese. Instead, you will make more friends who will help you work on your Chinese.



4. Drink hot water



Drinking hot water is ingrained in the Chinese culture. Plus, it is a healthy practice as it is believed that hot water is free from toxins. Instead of always needing an ice-cold drink at all times, try to drink hot drinks like the locals.



While these are only a few tips to help you integrate into the local culture, the best advice is to keep an open mind and try to experience China in an authentic way.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



