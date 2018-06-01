Sugar dating apps concern China

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







Curious as to what might be the top social networking app on Apple's App Store China version? The laurel, not long ago, belonged to Tianmi Dingzhi (Sweet Customization), an obscure app that meteorically rose above such giants as Tencent's WeChat and QQ.



Tianmi Dingzhi is no ordinary social networking tool. According to its PR pitch published on its own social media account, which is currently shut down, Tianmi Dingzhi audaciously offered to link up "charming sweethearts" with "successful persons."



Quickly, multiple leading media organizations across China reported that it was none other than SeekingArrangement, a controversial US-based sugar dating website that had produced the Tianmi Dingzhi app to provide the same "relationship on your terms" service to local customers in Chinese, replacing the term "sugar daddy" with "successful person" in a sly gesture to take note of local compliance practicality.



Now the Tianmi Dingzhi app is no longer available, and also gone are its social media PR posts. However, there are many other similar apps, with some offering sugar dating services and others resembling pure pimping.



Rampant pay-for-sex apps targeting Chinese mobile users, in the form of sugar dating or in any other wily disguise, are a serious concern.



Rooted in ancient culture and traditional modesty, Chinese society has been a conservative one, which makes the meteoric rise of Tianmi Dingzhi even more of a key debate topic as contemporary Chinese adapt to radical socio-economic transformation as well as evolving relations between genders.



Let's just hope the legitimate pursuit for material gains will not be the cheap excuse for the objectification of women.



Another key debate topic is the blocking of the Tianmi Dingzhi app and all its social media postings.



It must be noted that SeekingArrangement, despite its huge controversy and notoriety, continues to operate websites and social media apps on a legal basis in its home base of the US.



The apparent sudden death of its Chinese spin-off looks more like crisis management by regulators who acted out of social outcry.



This brings us to the key debate of general standards that should be put in place to govern and regulate any app that is published and distributed on any platform.



Mere self-regulation is not enough, as demonstrated by the fact that Tianmi Dingzhi actually claimed the top position in China's Apple App Store. However, more robust regulatory measures must be put in place. If it is not possible to screen out each unscrupulous app - admittedly it is a very tough task as shrewd developers and wily businesspeople are always keen to find the grey area to operate in - it may be just as important to take earlier actions to prevent bad things from getting worse. Established app distribution platforms are the targets of regulatory work, but we must not neglect the multiple other download channels available. While surfing the internet on your smartphone, chances are your preferred mobile internet browser will show ad content embedded in the web page. Such embedded ads only contain download links to unscrupulous apps not unlike Tianmi Dingzhi.



While rushing to close the online ad loopholes, let's just hope regulators, working with technology companies, will be tougher and more innovative in the fight against evolving unscrupulous apps.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.