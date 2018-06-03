Chinese teens born after 2000 more independent and open-minded about gaokao

The post-00s generation take a more independent approach toward gaokao and choosing majors and universities. Photo: VCG

Three days remain before China's national college entrance examinations (gaokao) where 9.75 million students will get tested for placement in higher learning institutions, and according to a May Xinhua News Agency report, it will be the largest single sitting in eight years.Teens born between 2000 and 2009 are considered more independent and open-minded, meaning their approach to the potentially life-changing exam may be different from previous generations.A recent survey on Chinese news portal sina.com.cn that asked, "Who will take the gaokao?" found that among the over 20,000 people surveyed, over half of the exam-takers do not think that the gaokao can change one's fate. According to the breakdown of the statistics, 58 percent of the respondents were teens born between 2000 and 2009, 31 percent were parents of gaokao-aged kids, and 11 percent were net users.Huo Dongqiang, a Chinese teacher with years of experience teaching the senior-year class at Zhi Xin High School in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, offered a possible explanation for this sentiment when he spoke to the Guangzhou Daily.Huo told reporters that as there are more choices for education and self-development, compared with previous generations, students born after 2000 tend to be more outgoing and have a broader vision. This has influenced how they think of and prepare for gaokao, he said.Many of the respondents in the sina.com.cn survey think the gaokao is just one experience of many, the report found.Over a quarter of the exam-takers already have a clear idea of which university they want to attend and the major they wish to pursue. Also, 61.8 percent of them want to finish the application process on their own, whereas previous generations were primarily assisted and influenced by their teachers and parents.

A high school senior at a school in Hebei Province studies after school on May 3. Photo: VCG

Over 1,000 exam-takers play games on the playground of a school in Chongqing to de-stress before gaokao. Photo: VCG

High school students in Hebei play a "cross-the-obstacle" game. Photo: VCG

A lot of the students who will sit this year's exam have tried different ways to relieve the pressure and better prepare for it. Some schools in Beijing opened pressure-relieving centers to help students cope with their stress through music, sandplay, shouting in the dark, obstacle course-type games, punching a sand bag and so on.A math teacher at a school in Jinzhou, Hubei Province created a unique exam paper for his senior-year class to help the students de-stress. The test sheet, which used buzzwords and popular sentences, went viral on the Chinese internet, news portal sohu.com reported in May."Teens born between 2000 and 2009 have more advantages compared with the post-90s generation. They are sharper mentally and accept new things quicker. But some of them have more mood swings and fluctuations in their academic performance," a teacher surnamed Zhong at the Guangzhou Tieyi Middle School in Guangzhou told Guangzhou Daily.Zhong said it is essential that they keep relaxed and calm before the exam by communicating with their school counselor, teachers and parents and take part in the pressure relieving activities.According to the sina.com.cn survey, 70.7 percent of the surveyed parents think that since there are more choices for self-development, taking the gaokao is more of an experience rather than something that can determine their child's future.Xiaohuan (pseudonym), a high school senior, has already received an offer from an American university, but she still signed up for the gaokao. Nowadays, more and more foreign universities are accepting gaokao scores, so she wanted to have a try.She said that her classmates have taken different avenues to get to university, including participating in university recruitment programs.

Students at a school in Beijing try sandplay to relax a little before gaokao. Photo: VCG

Students at a school in Jiangxi Province exercise their fingers and arms to release pressure on May 30. Photo: IC

Final year students at a school in Hebei play games on the school's playground. Photo: VCG

Students wearing T-shirts with "Time To Fight" printed on the back do self-study ahead of the 2018 gaokao. Photo: IC

Exam-takers received relaxing massages at a school in Beijing. Photo: VCG