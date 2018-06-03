China's security concept contributing to Asia's long-term security, development

China's concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security has clarified the country's stance on issues of regional concern, contributing to long-term stability and development in Asia, Chinese delegates to the ongoing 17th Shangri-La Dialogue
said Saturday.
The policy package includes the promotion of common development, building of partnerships, improvement of existing multilateral frameworks, rule-setting, military exchanges and proper settlement of differences.
Speaking at a special session of the dialogue, officially known as the Asia Security Summit, He Lei, vice president of the Academy of Military Science of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the head of the Chinese delegation to the dialogue, said the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a growing gap between economic development and security, with economy maintaining a steady and fast growth and security still facing many uncertain factors.
The security challenges include the rising "zero-sum" competition; disputes over territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests as well as the non-traditional security threats, such as terrorism, natural disasters and transnational crimes among others, He said.
"To ensure long-term stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific, China has put forward a number of proposals that have been highly valued by the international community."
China advocates the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, takes win-win cooperation as the core of new international relations based on partnerships instead of alliances, and strives to pursue a new path of security which is built by all, shared by all, win-win for all and safeguarded by all, He said.
China also champions common development to consolidate economic foundation for peace and stability in the region as there are many regional security issues that cannot be solved without development, the chief delegate said.
"Achieving common development is the fundamental guarantee of peace and stability, and the 'master key' to solving security problems."
The China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative is not only a path of development but also a path of peace, as it will not only bring opportunities to the economic development of regional countries, but also provide ideas and solutions for them to solve security problems, he noted.
The Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiative, proposed by China in 2013, is aimed at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes.
China also calls for improving regional security architecture to lay a solid foundation for enduring peace and stability in the region, He said, adding that China also calls on countries to properly handle differences and disputes to maintain the peaceful and stable environment in the region.
Echoing He at a discussion session of the Shangari-La Dialogue, Zhou Bo, director of the Center for Security Cooperation at the Office for International Military Cooperation at Chinese Defense Ministry, said China, while recognizing that peaceful development of its own is closely linked to the future of the Asia-Pacific, puts forward the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and supports active bilateral and multilateral security dialogue and collaboration, so as to move forward economic and security cooperation in the region.
China holds the view that a country should not pursue its own absolute security at the expense of that of others, said Zhou.
Meanwhile, Zhao Xiaozhuo from the Xiangshan Forum
Secretariat said China, seeking to promote common development and prosperity, has put forward the Belt and Road Initiative which also aims at connecting countries along the routes and promoting unimpeded trade among countries and understanding among peoples.
Since its launch in 2002 by the British think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Singaporean government, Shangri-La Dialogue has been held annually as an Asian security forum.