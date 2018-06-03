Korean Air plane makes emergency landing in Tokyo due to onboard fire alarm

A Korean Air passenger plane made an emergency landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo Saturday night, local media reported.



The KE 2711 flight from Gimpo International Airport in Seoul was flying to Haneda Airport when an onboard alarm indicated fire in its cargo around 8:15 p.m. local time (1115 GMT).



The plane made an emergency landing at Haneda Airport about 25 minutes later.



A total of 189 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 plane, and no one was injured.



Several flights scheduled to land at Haneda Airport were late or diverted to other airports as a runway was closed due to the emergency landing.

