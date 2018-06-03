Poland not to lose on US tariffs: minister

Poland will not suffer the effect of tariffs imposed by the US on the EU, Canada and Mexican steel and aluminum, Polish Press Agency quoted Entrepreneurship Technology Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz as reporting on Friday.



"Poland will not lose on US tariffs as our exports to the United States is marginal and our market will not feel it, but it will be felt by the European market," Emilewicz said.



However, the minister added that "this (tariffs) is the destruction of a consensus that has been in force for many years in the field of trade."



"This is a serious problem. We support the European Commission. We also expressed concern that this is the destruction of a certain consensus that has been in force for many years in the field of trade and that it is against the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)," said the minister.



Noting that the European Commission is considering a complaint to the WTO, she added that equivalent measures are being considered that would reduce imports redirected from other countries covered by US duties.



"We are warning against this," said the minister, called on the US for a more serious approach towards Europe to avoid "going back to 19th century trade wars."

