Criticism of Finnish FM's comment on abortion rights escalates

Value conservative statements by Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini has become an embarrassment to the Finnish political establishment this week and attracted a reaction from Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Saturday.



Soini had deplored on social media the pro-abortion outcome of the Irish referendum. Moreover, earlier in May he attended an anti-abortion event in Canada while visiting the country as the Finnish foreign minister.



While Soini claimed he took the stand as a private person, international uncertainty was created, local media said.



What added to the political flavor was the fact that Soini's political secretary of state at the ministry, Samuli Virtanen, published on social media a picture of "the foreign minister" in the event in Ottawa.



Niinisto said on Saturday that a minister cannot take a stand as a private person on political and social issues when visiting a country. "Particularly if the matter is controversial in that country".



Soini has referred to the freedom of religion as a ground for him to be able to express his opinion.



Soini's actions were debated during the parliamentary question hour on Thursday. Prime Minister Juha Sipila said ministers should be considerate.



Sipila said the rights of women and girls and their education are the first priority in the Finnish development policy, and nothing has changed.



Anne-Mari Virolainen, the minister for development, published a clarification that Finland supports the rights related to sexual health and reproduction. "Abortion rights are not a matter of opinion, but a human rights question," she said.



Abortion is not a general political issue in Finland, although there are politicians critical of the current liberal abortion policies in the country.

