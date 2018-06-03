People compete in rice transplanting game in E China

People participate in a rice transplanting game in Hongqi Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2018. The game was organized to evoke people's memory of traditional farming customs and promote local tourism. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows people participating in a rice transplanting game in Hongqi Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2018. The game was organized to evoke people's memory of traditional farming customs and promote local tourism. Photo:Xinhua

