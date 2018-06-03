People compete in rice transplanting game in E China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/3 8:06:46

People participate in a rice transplanting game in Hongqi Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2018. The game was organized to evoke people's memory of traditional farming customs and promote local tourism. Photo:Xinhua


 

