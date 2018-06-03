Unmanned sprayer, harvester, rice transplanter work in field in E China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/3 8:12:05

In this aerial photo taken on June 2, 2018, an unmanned rice transplanter works in a field during the demonstration of an agricultural pilot program featuring unmanned production process in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

In this aerial photo taken on June 2, 2018, an unmanned combine harvester works in a field during the demonstration of an agricultural pilot program featuring unmanned production process in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
