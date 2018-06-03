Yemeni authorities warn against flash flood due to heavy rain

A man carries children as he wades through a flooded area in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 2, 2018. A heavy rain hit Sanaa on Saturday. Yemeni authorities warned citizens to take necessary precautions against expected flash flood.Photo:Xinhua

A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded area in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 2, 2018. A heavy rain hit Sanaa on Saturday. Yemeni authorities warned citizens to take necessary precautions against expected flash flood.Photo:Xinhua

Damaged vehicles are seen at a flooded area in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 2, 2018. A heavy rain hit Sanaa on Saturday. Yemeni authorities warned citizens to take necessary precautions against expected flash flood.Photo:Xinhua

A vehicle runs through a flooded area in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 2, 2018. A heavy rain hit Sanaa on Saturday. Yemeni authorities warned citizens to take necessary precautions against expected flash flood.Photo:Xinhua