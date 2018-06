Malaysian Muslims break their fast during the Holy month of Ramadan on Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 2, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Malaysian Muslims break their fast during the Holy month of Ramadan on Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 2, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Malaysian Muslims break their fast during the Holy month of Ramadan on Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 2, 2018.Photo:Xinhua