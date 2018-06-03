J-20 stealth fighter jets conduct night confrontation training

Undated file photo shows China's J-20 stealth fighter jet takes off for a night confrontation training mission during a coordinated tactical training exercise with J-16 fighter jets and J-10c fighter jets in an effort to boost the PLA Air Force's combat capability. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Undated file photo shows China's J-20 stealth fighter jet takes off for a night confrontation training mission during a coordinated tactical training exercise with J-16 fighter jets and J-10c fighter jets in an effort to boost the PLA Air Force's combat capability. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)