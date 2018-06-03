China to begin six-month national survey on land conservation area

China will conduct a six-month survey of conservation land to protect the environment, an official with the State Forestry and Grassland Administration (SFGA) has said.



Starting in June, the condition of protected land will be examined to aid prevention and containment of degradation, Li Chunliang, deputy head of the SFGA told a meeting.



Priority will be given to problems such as use of forests and wetland, Li said at the meeting.



According to SFGA, China has at least 10,000 conservation areas, about 18 percent of the total land area, consisting of a wide range of landscapes such as forest, grassland, wetland and deserts and home to many endangered wild animals and plants.



China is recently making solid efforts in biodiversity conversation.



Last year, a plan on the national park system, gave the strictest protection to parks and placed them within "red lines," a key government strategy putting designated areas under mandatory protection.



By 2020, China aims to have a unified management system for national parks across the country.



Xinhua

