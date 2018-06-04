Indonesian police foil terrorists' plot to attack parliament buildings

Indonesian police said Sunday that a plot to attack central and regional parliament buildings have been set by the recently-arrested terrorist suspects in Riau province.



Indonesian Police Headquarters Spokesperson Setyo Wasisto said that one of those arrested has profound capability in assembling high explosive bomb of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) and four bombs were assembled by the suspects in a campus premises.



"They called for attacks in central parliament and Riau regional parliament buildings," Setyo said in his office here.



Setyo added that the bomb assembler, identified as 33 year-old MNZ, also has a link with group of terrorists who attacked Riau provincial police headquarters on May 16.



Cited to results of police's interrogation against MNZ, he said that MNZ once received order to make bombs from the terrorists, who were eventually killed in the police headquarters attack.



Indonesian police identified that the group which carried out the attack in Riau provincial police headquarters were members of Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD), a homegrown radical group which has stated its allegiance to international terrorist group of Islamic State (IS).



Setyo said that police have named MNZ as a suspect, while the two others were still named witnesses to the bomb finding case. They were all former students in the campus.



The arrest against the three terrorists suspects was done on Saturday in the premises of Riau University campus in Riau province capital of Pekanbaru.



Besides the finding of four ready-for-use bombs, police also confiscated explosive materials formed in powder, cables, two backpack bags containing several suspicious things beloved to the suspects.



Police said the TATP bombs found in the Riau campus were equal to the high explosive ones used by bombers of three churches in Surabaya on May 13 that killed dozens of civilians and the perpetrators.

