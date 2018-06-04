Police officer shoots rampaging man at central Berlin

A German police officer on Sunday shot a knife-wielding man at the center of Berlin, which was reportedly no connection to terrorism.



Armed police officers cordoned off the area around the Berlin Cathedral on the city's historic Museumsinsel following the incident. Police later said they shot at a man "rampaging" in the church, hitting him in the leg.



The police said the man was a "hooligan," who was "acting aggressively," but said there was no reason to suspect terrorism.



The suspect was a 53-year-old Austrian man, according to German news agency DPA. He was taken to a local hospital, and a police officer was wounded in the crossfire.

