Media center of SCO Summit to open on June 6

Photo taken on June 3, 2018 shows the inquiry desk at the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua
A staff member adjusts the back plate at the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 3, 2018. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua
Aerial photo shows the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 3, 2018. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on June 3, 2018 shows the public media working area at the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua