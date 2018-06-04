Media center of SCO Summit to open on June 6

Photo taken on June 3, 2018 shows the inquiry desk at the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

A staff member adjusts the back plate at the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 3, 2018. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 3, 2018. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 3, 2018 shows the public media working area at the media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The media center of the 18th SCO Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

The media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday.According to Hou Xiaodong, deputy director of the center, the building covers 35,000 square meters and will provide services for about 3,000 registered journalists.The center will be open from June 6 to 11.The 18th SCO Summit is scheduled for June 9 to 10 in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.