Waxberry festival held in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/4 10:21:36

People prepare to evaluate the waxberry during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua


 

A woman presents waxberries during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua


 

People participate in a waxberry-eating contest during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua


 

A tourist picks waxberries during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo shows the fresh waxberries in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
