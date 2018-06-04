Waxberry festival held in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang, SW China

People prepare to evaluate the waxberry during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua

A woman presents waxberries during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua

People participate in a waxberry-eating contest during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua

A tourist picks waxberries during the waxberry festival in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday.Photo: Xinhua

Photo shows the fresh waxberries in Gaowen Miao ethnic village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province,June 3, 2018. A waxberry festival was held in Rongjiang on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua