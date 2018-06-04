Farmers harvest vegetables in Xihua County, central China's Henan

A woman picks up vegetables at a vegetable planting base in Xihua County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2018. Farmers here are busy with harvesting vegetables.Photo: Xinhua

A woman picks up vegetables at a vegetable planting base in Xihua County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2018. Farmers here are busy with harvesting vegetables.Photo: Xinhua

A woman picks up vegetables at a vegetable planting base in Xihua County, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2018. Farmers here are busy with harvesting vegetables.Photo: Xinhua