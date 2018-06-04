Scenery of Astypalaia island, Greece

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the general view of Astypalaia island, Greece. Astypalaia is a tiny island of Dodecanese in southeast Aegean Sea, with a population of about 1,300 residents.Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows the Venetian castle at night on Astypalaia island, Greece. Astypalaia is a tiny island of Dodecanese in southeast Aegean Sea, with a population of about 1,300 residents.Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 2, 2018 shows the general view of Astypalaia island, Greece. Astypalaia is a tiny island of Dodecanese in southeast Aegean Sea, with a population of about 1,300 residents. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 2, 2018 shows an old castle on Astypalaia island, Greece. Astypalaia is a tiny island of Dodecanese in southeast Aegean Sea, with a population of about 1,300 residents.Photo: Xinhua