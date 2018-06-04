Daffodil Festival held to celebrate start of springtime in Austria

People dressed in traditional Alps clothes take part in a parade during the Daffodil Festival in Bad Aussee, Austria, on June 3, 2018. The Daffodil Festival takes place here every year to celebrate the start of springtime in this mountainous region of Austria.Photo: Xinhua

Candidates of "Daffodil Princess" participate in a parade during the Daffodil Festival in Bad Aussee, Austria, on June 3, 2018. The Daffodil Festival takes place here every year to celebrate the start of springtime in this mountainous region of Austria. Photo: Xinhua

People watch float parade on water during the Daffodil Festival in Bad Aussee, Austria, on June 3, 2018. The Daffodil Festival takes place here every year to celebrate the start of springtime in this mountainous region of Austria.Photo: Xinhua

People dressed in traditional Alps clothes take part in a parade during the Daffodil Festival in Bad Aussee, Austria, on June 3, 2018. The Daffodil Festival takes place here every year to celebrate the start of springtime in this mountainous region of Austria. Photo: Xinhua