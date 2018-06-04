Lotus flowers seen across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/4 12:42:38

A bee collects honey on a lotus flower at the Zhuozhengyuan Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 3, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

A bird rests on a lotus flower in Wufu Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
