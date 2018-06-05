UN chief condemns suicide bombing against religious scholars in Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned a suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul that targeted religious scholars, who had gathered from across the country to promote peace.



"The secretary-general reiterates that no cause can justify such violence. Targeting civilians in this way is a clear violation of international law, including international human rights law," said Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric.



The secretary-general extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the spokesman said in a statement.



The United Nations stands with the people and government of Afghanistan as they endeavor to build a peaceful future for their country, it said.



A suicide bomber on Monday detonated explosives at one of the entrances of a compound where the religious scholars were meeting. Eight people were killed and nine others were wounded, according to Kabul police.

