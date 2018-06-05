New York judge exonerates Chinese comedian of weapon, drug charges

A New York state judge ruled on Monday that Chinese comedian Zhou Libo was exonerated of weapon and drug charges.



Teresa K. Corrigan, acting Supreme Court justice, announced the ruling at the Nassau County Court in the US state of New York.



Zhou was charged with illegal possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance identified as crystal methamphetamine and driving while using a cellphone.



The court dismissed the weapon and drug charges. Meanwhile, Zhou pleaded guilty to the charge of traffic violation.



Stephen Scaring, the defendant lawyer, said that they were satisfied with the ruling and would not file further appeals.

