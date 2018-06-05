British motorways open to learner drivers in biggest change for 60 years

Learner drivers in Britain were allowed on Monday to use motorways, 60 years after the first stretch of motorway was opened.



Until today drivers first had to pass a driving test before being allowed onto the motorway network, but as soon as they collected their pass certificate there were no limits.



Now rookie drivers can use motorways as part of their training, provided they are with an approved driving instructor, using a dual-control vehicle.



The aim is to give learners chance to familiarize themselves with the motorway network during their practice sessions.



Around 27 percent of drivers surveyed by the motoring organisation, the AA, said they were scared when they first ventured on to motorways.



Both the AA and rival organisation the RAC welcomed the change.



AA director Edmund King said: "Young drivers are drastically over-represented in crashes. This change, which will help broaden the opportunities they have while learning, is very positive.



"It is somewhat perverse that five minutes after passing the driving test a new driver could venture alone on to a motorway without having had any motorway tuition."



The change in the law, the first since a stretch of the M6 was opened in 1958, is aimed at giving new drivers confidence before using motorways which have a speed limit of 70 mph (112.6 km/h).



Jesse Norman, parliamentary under secretary of state for transport, said: "Britain's roads are among the safest in the world, but road collisions remain the second biggest killer of young people.



"Allowing learner drivers to have motorway lessons with a qualified road safety expert will help more young drivers to gain the skills and experience they need to drive safely on motorways."



Figures from the Department for Transport show one in every five fatalities on British roads involved road accidents crashes where the driver is aged between 17 and 24, despite those drivers making up only 7 percent of all driving license holders.

