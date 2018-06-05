Suspected serial killer commits suicide in Arizona

A 56-year-old man wanted for a three-day shooting spree in Arizona state that claimed the lives of at least four people killed himself Monday morning when he was confronted by police at a hotel, police spokesman said on Monday.



Local law enforcement tactical teams entered the room of the suspected killer Dwight Lamon Jones, where he had reportedly stayed for about nine years, and evacuating adjacent rooms when shots were fired inside Jones'room, said Richard Slavin, an assistant chief of Arizona's Scottsdale regional police department.



The law enforcement teams sent a robot into the room and found that Jones died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Slavin said, adding that there were no injuries to officers or guests, and police officers involving in the operation did not fire a shot.



Jones was identified with DNA evidence gleaned from relatives in northern Arizona that, in conjunction with ballistics evidence, linked him to four murders since Thursday, police said.



Police believe renowned psychiatrist Steven Pitt, 59, was Jones' first victim Thursday, then on Friday, two paralegals, identified as Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were shot dead by Jones who also murdered hypnotherapist and life coach Marshall Levine Saturday morning.



Two more victims have been found dead could link to Jones as well. Their bodies were found Monday in the Phoenix suburb but their IDs had yet been released, police said that each victim had a connection to Jones' 2009 divorce and custody battle.



According to ABC news channel, during the couple's disputed divorce proceeding, Jones was ordered to be evaluated by Pitt, who testified in 2010 that Jones had anxiety and mood disorders, while Sharp and Anderson, worked for the law firm that represented Jones' wife at that time.



"Today is not a success story, but it's a story that has that has closure," said Slavin at the press conference Monday.

