Kiev protests against jail sentence for Ukrainian national in Russia

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday voiced protest against a Russian court's decision to sentence Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko to 12 years in prison over spy charges.



"We express our protest to Russia over the illegal sentence for journalist Sushchenko. This case is politically motivated. We demand an immediate release," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariana Betsa wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said his government will do its utmost to set Sushchenko free.



Earlier in the day, the press service of the Moscow City Court said in a statement that the court sentenced Sushchenko to 12 years in a high-security prison, having found him guilty of espionage.



In October 2016, the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB) said it had detained Sushchenko for allegedly gathering intelligence about the Russian Armed Forces.



The FSB said that Sushchenko is an officer of the Chief Intelligence Office of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, accusing him of purposefully collecting state secrets about activities of the Russian Armed Forces and the National Guard.



The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has denied any links to Sushchenko, saying he had never served in the Chief Intelligence Office.



Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform said Sushchenko is based in France, and that he was "unlawfully detained" in Moscow, where he was on a private trip.

