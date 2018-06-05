CCTV program, The Reader, promotes reading among Shanghai residents

The CCTV Reading Pavilion recently returned to Shanghai Library for the last stop of its journey this year. Locals at all ages flocked to the pavilion and read their favorite essays or literature works aloud.Standing 3 meters high, the pavilion looks like an old-school telephone booth. It is installed with professional recording equipment and cameras. Each person is allowed to read from their favorite literature in any language into a round microphone for 3 minutes.The pavilion is an offline public activity in concert with a CCTV program, The Reader, which invites influential guests from different fields to read classic literature works and share their life experience with audiences.To promote reading among the Chinese public, the pavilion has traveled to many cities and started a new trend for people to read together in public spaces. After the second season of The Reader started in May, the pavilion returned to Shanghai and showed up in different districts around the city, including at Fudan University and the Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower.Although the overall number of visitors to the pavilion decreased this year, public enthusiasm persists. People were also encouraged to read in groups in front of the pavilion; several readers shared their stories and experiences with the Global Times.Seventy-year-old Cai Maohua is a volunteer at Shanghai Library. He worked in the marine transport field abroad for about 10 years, so Cai is an enthusiast of the English language and reads Western literature to enrich his knowledge. He also teaches English to children of migrant workers.At the pavilion, he read an English essay titled Who Gave Me the Ears. "It tells a story about a mother's love for her child. A boy was born without ears and felt inferior because of that. His mother finally donated her own ears to him without telling him for a long time," he explained."I downloaded the essay and transcribed it into a notebook," he said. Despite the handwritten corrections and phonetic symbols, the transcript looks clean and neat."This activity is fantastic. It gives people an opportunity to read," Cai said. "The articles people read deliver positive energy to society, which will contribute to the improvement of humanity and civilization level among Chinese people."Zhang Shiyu, 65, is a retired lawyer who read a poem written by late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1935, which talks about the courage and perseverance of the Chinese Red Army during the Long March."I think his poem is inspiring, especially in modern times. We need to remember that the achievements we have gained today are indeed hard-earned and we should strive for our mission all the time," he said. "I like this activity. Such activities can help improve our interests in reading, broaden our horizon, enrich our life and provide us with food for the mind," he added.Yu Wei was at the pavilion with her four-year-old grandson. Her grandson read two ancient poems written by Li Bai, a poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907). Yu read an essay written by renowned Chinese scholar and writer Ji Xianlin (1911-2009) in remembrance of his mother and the motherland.Yu's reading was full of emotion and her nose twitched when reading the essay. "I felt touched and something similar came to my mind when I was reading it," she explained."I think this activity is inspiring for us," Yu said, adding that she found many people have become more interested in reading because of this activity."They even organized reading classes and attended various reading competitions," she said.

